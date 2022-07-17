Lady Captain’s Day at Loughgall Golf Club

A short time ago, Lady Captain Pauline McArdle had her Captain's Day at Loughgall and her chosen charity was PIPS – Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm. A lot of hard work and preparation went into organising the day and night but this certainly paid off as the event was a roaring success.

The Lady Captain wishes to extend her thanks to everyone who contributed towards the day and for their very generous donations. As a result of her well planned fundraising event Pauline proudly handed over a cheque for £1,250 to Padraig Harte from PIPS.

