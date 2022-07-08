Mary Quinn Trophy contested at Dungannon Golf Club

Following a busy week of golf during Captain’s week, the ladies took to the Dungannon Golf Club course again on Tuesday 28th June to play for the Mary Quinn Trophy.

Mary was a past Lady Captain and a very popular member who always brought a touch of glamour to the golf club and is fondly remembered.

The unseasonable June weather continued and the scores were affected by the wet and windy conditions.

For the full story, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.