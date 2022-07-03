Pauline hosts Lady Captain’s Day at Loughgall

Pauline hosts Lady Captain’s Day at Loughgall
Staff reporter

Loughgall Golf Club's Lady Captain Pauline McArdle had looked forward to her Lady Captains Day with great trepidation.

Despite her feeling of nervousness the day was planned to perfection - and this included the weather!

A warm welcome was extended to all family, visitors and members alike as we enjoyed some pre-golf beverages and amazingly tasty treats in the Pavilion.

