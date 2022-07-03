Pauline hosts Lady Captain’s Day at Loughgall

£170,000 invested in final phase of Town and Village Business Spruce Up Scheme
Loughgall Golf Club's Lady Captain Pauline McArdle had looked forward to her Lady Captains Day with great trepidation.
Despite her feeling of nervousness the day was planned to perfection - and this included the weather!
A warm welcome was extended to all family, visitors and members alike as we enjoyed some pre-golf beverages and amazingly tasty treats in the Pavilion.
For more, see this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper.