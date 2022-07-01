Saturday 25th June was Captain’s Day at Dungannon Golf Club. Members and guests gave a warm and generous welcome to our Club Captain Alison Chestnutt and her family.



As the first woman in Northern Ireland to hold this post, Alison is clearly held in high regard and it is a tribute to her personality and commitment to the club that so many people offered their time and talents to mark this special occasion.

For the two-page feature, see this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper.