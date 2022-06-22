Dungannon Golf Club gears up for Captain's Day

On Tuesday 7th June the Dungannon Ladies played for the Sandra Campbell Cup.

Sandra was an outstanding club member and past Lady Captain who is fondly remembered, not only as a great golfer, but as a glamorous, funny and immensely kind lady.

Sandra and her family have been instrumental in raising awareness of ongoing research into breast cancer in Northern Ireland and supporting this worthy cause.

See the full story and all the pictures in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our epaper.

