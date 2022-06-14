Anne holds wonderful Lady Captain’s Day

The meticulous planning and exceptional generosity of Lady Captain, Anne Burns, resulted in a wonderful day at Dungannon Golf Club on Saturday.

Anne extended a warm welcome to members and visitors. The clubhouse was beautifully decorated with flowers by Pat Hughes and her team, and a magnificent array of prizes was tastefully displayed.

While there were beautiful prizes for golfers, the real winners were the Lady Captain’s charities, the Niamh Louise Foundation and the Southern Area Hospice. The donations from players and guests will be doubled by the Burns family.

