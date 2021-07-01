Jarlath presents Captain’s Day prizes at Dungannon GC

THE sun shone brightly on Jarlath Faloon’s Captain’s Day and the members thoroughly enjoyed themselves, thanks to the generous hospitality of the Captain.

The competition was played over three days, with the grand total of 366 members playing for a vast array of prizes.

The Clubhouse was filled with the buzz of golfers talking of putts that dropped and drives that went straight and long.

Davin Quinn came in with the winning score of 47 points – a remarkable achievement on a course with lightning-fast greens - three points clear of runner-up Peter Loughran, and Charlie Toner finished in third place.

Conor McCaughey had the lowest gross score of the competition, going round in 70 shots.

The Juniors played for the Captain’s prizes earlier in the week and 7 year-old Flynn Hasson won the 9 hole competition for Juniors with Junior Handicaps with 18 points, and 14 year-old Eli McKirgan scored 39 points to win the 18 hole competition for Juniors with Senior Handicaps.

The Lady Captain, Deirdre O’Rourke, came third in the Ladies’ Competition with 39 points, Magdalen Maneely claimed the runner-up spot with 40 points, and Lorraine Wilson was the winner with a fabulous 42 points.

On Friday evening the Captain, assisted by his wife Ciara, presented the winners with their prizes and congratulated them on their fantastic scores.