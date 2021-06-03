Hughes claims Centenary Trophy

Hughes claims Centenary Trophy

Adrian Hughes

ON Friday 21st, Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st May, over 260 men battled it out on the fairways of Dungannon Golf Club for the Centenary Trophy.
Adrian Hughes scored a fantastic 45 points to claim victory, winning by three clear points.
Eddie Taggart, Brian Skeffington, Aidan Taggart and Conor McStravick all had 42 points and countback was used to determine their final placings.
Dwayne Mallon went round in 68 strokes to lift the “best gross” prize.

More results and Prize presentation photos in this week's Courier

OUT NOW AT YOUR LOCAL RETAILER. ALSO AVAILABLE AS AN EPAPER AT OUR DIGITAL NEWS STAND (SEE LINK BELOW)

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271