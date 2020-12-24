Team Latte prove too strong

THE long-awaited results of the ladies’ Winter League at Dungannon Golf Club were announced last week.

Although Team Latte, captained by Karen Hetherington, began very strongly, Dympna Fitzpatrick’s Team Cappuccino made a late surge up the table, so the final week’s competition was crucial.

Fortunately for Team Latte they scored well and won the overall prize, beating Team Cappuccino by just three points.

Americano had been consistently in the middle of the table throughout, so it was no surprise that this team, captained by Sarah Rafferty finished in third place, well ahead of Jayne Henry’s Espresso, with 18 points, and Anne Currie’s Macchiato with 14 points, who finished in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Having claimed the weekly “best individual” title a record five times, it was no surprise that Vicki McCausland was presented with the prize for “Top Scorer”, and eight ladies carded twos during the competition: Hazel Annesley, Karen Bain, June Garvin, Jayne Henry (2), Karen Hetherington, Roisin Kelly, Annette Morris and Sarah Rafferty.

Winter League 2020

Final Places

1st Latte 35

2nd Cappuccino 32

3rd Americano 23

4th Espresso 18

5th Macchiato 14

Top Scorer:

Vicki McCausland