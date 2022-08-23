Tuesday's weather

Reporter:
Name Last Name
Tuesday 23 August 2022 8:38
Here's the UK weather forecast for Tuesday, August 23 from the Met Office
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Mr Paddy Morris
An illustration of a plan view of the proposed development. SC223002
Specialist teams carrying out searches of a water reservoir in the Cappagh area relating to the disappearance of Damien Heagney, 47, from the Cookstown area.dd223310
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271