Monday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Sunday 21 August 2022 21:11
Here's the UK weather forecast for Monday, August 22 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Mr Paddy Morris
Specialist teams carrying out searches of a water reservoir in the Cappagh area relating to the disappearance of Damien Heagney, 47, from the Cookstown area.dd223310
An illustration of a plan view of the proposed development. SC223002
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271