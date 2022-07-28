Friday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Thursday 28 July 2022 22:14
Here's the UK weather forecast for Friday, July 29 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
SuperCupNI: Day 4 results
Killymoon Rangers mixing it up with Intermediate opposition
Aliya following in her brothers’ footsteps with Ireland selection
Letters to go undelivered in Tyrone & Mid-Ulster as Royal Mail gets set for strike next month
New era at Dungannon Rugby Club
‘Very happy’ - Clarke wins first Senior Open title
Sponsors all set for Armoy Road Races
Sean Hurson to referee All-Ireland final
NI athlete 'the best I’ve been in a long time' after mental health battle
A couple of NI footballing legends attended the StatSports ended the opening of the STAT Sports SuperCupNI in Coleraine on Sunday.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271