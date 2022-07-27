Thursday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Wednesday 27 July 2022 19:50
Here's the weather forecast for Thursday, July 28 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Police appealing for information regarding missing Cookstown man
Dungannon sisters help Northern Ireland to medals
New era at Dungannon Rugby Club
SuperCup NI: Day Three Fixtures
‘Very happy’ - Clarke wins first Senior Open title
In this week's Mid-Ulster Courier sport section
Sponsors all set for Armoy Road Races
Sean Hurson to referee All-Ireland final
NI athlete 'the best I’ve been in a long time' after mental health battle
Paul Rowlands.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271