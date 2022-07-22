Saturday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Friday 22 July 2022 17:43
Here's the UK weather forecast for Saturday, July 23 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
NI athlete 'the best I’ve been in a long time' after mental health battle
Tournament graduate returns to open SuperCupNI
Cookstown memorial to Raymond vandalised
Shiels 'totally indebted' to Mid-Ulster contingent for contribution to Northern Ireland Euro success
Griggs is Colombia bound!
Lady Captain’s Day at Loughgall Golf Club
‘We should have ripped into Galway’ - Gallagher
Ex-Dungannon ace sees red as Ireland earn historic win over All Blacks
Double delight for Browne and Burrows Engineering/RK Racing at Skerries 100
Paul Rowlands.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271