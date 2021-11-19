Cookstown tractor run in aid of Breast Cancer

Tractor run organisers Kirsy Best, Abigail Stewart and Ainsley Lowry. AB214401
Gary and Maeve McCourt. AB214402
Craig Faulkner and Myles Wilson. AB214403
John Lagan, Damien McCullough and Jim Smyth. AB214404
Scott Neill and Johnny McMullan. AB214405
Daniel Kelso and Joseph Davidson. AB214407
The tractors head off on their route. AB214408
Sydney Walker with a thumbs up for the camera. AB214409
David Wylie enjoying the tractor run. AB214410
Rodney Davidson and Nigel McCartney. AB214411
Norman Sloan and Leonard McIvor. AB214412
Father and son Adam and Max Wilson pictured with their Ford 4000 at a tractor run in aid of Breast Cancer Now. The event - held on Saturday, October 30 - started from Tullyard Road, Cookstown. AB214406
Friday 19 November 2021 15:00
