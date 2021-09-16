Thank you so much for your generosity.

Thank you so much for your generosity.

Southern Area Hospice Services would like to sincerely thank Keith and Sharon Bicker who recently presented a cheque for £2000 to Myrtle and Neville Pogue from Southern Area Hospice Services. This money was kindly raised through an auction and a very generous donation from the couple of £1000. Thank you so much for your generosity. Pictured (L-R) Keith and Sharon Bicker who recently presented a cheque for £2000 to Myrtle and Neville Pogue from Southern Area Hospice Services.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271