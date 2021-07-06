Irish success for St Ciaran’s students

CONGRATULATIONS to Year 12 GCSE Irish students at St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley, who were awarded Silver Fáinní - kindly sponsored by Mid-Ulster District Council - for their fluency in Irish!
These pupils believe “ gur fearr Gaeilge bhriste ná Béarla cliste!”
Maith sibh a chairde!
Another huge Comhghairdeas to St Ciaran’s Year 14 A Level Irish Students who were awarded their gold Fáinní recently, in recognition of their excellent fluency in Irish. The girls were presented their Fáinní by their Irish Language Assistant from Donegal Gaeltacht, Elaine Devaney.

