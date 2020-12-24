Christmas hampers for those in need

EACH year Vineyard Church, Dungannon create their Outward Focused Christmas hampers to help local families, and 2020 has been no exception.

Although the foodbank has been providing for families all year long, the decsion was made to distribute the annual Christmas hampers.

Last week volunteers packed and distributed 400 hampers to those in need.

Jason Scott, Lead Pastor of Vineyard Church Dungannon explained; "We had deliberated whether or not to do Outward Focused Christmas hampers this year or not, the reasons being we are already providing over 300% on last year in our weekly food bank, meeting the needs for those most in need in our community.

"We also know the challenge of making it happen, both in resourcing and having our local community get involved as we adhere to the guidelines and the uncertainty of lockdowns.

"We have however decided and are convinced that in the fourteen years of doing Outward Focused Christmas, this is definitely the year to continue. Along with our weekly foodbank service, we put together 400 hampers to give to those most in need through referrals from all our partner agencies.

"Packing took place on Monday 14th - Wednesday 16th Dec. We want to serve our community by keeping it safe so we have had to reduce the number of volunteers to pack and have people sign up for a packing slot.

"What’s been so encouraging in such a challenging year, is having the local business’ partner with us to reach out to the local community."

For more info https://www.vineyarddungannon.co.uk/ofc