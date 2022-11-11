Glen must be wary of attacking threat of Errigal Ciaran

DERRY senior football champions Glen will be favourites to claim an Ulster semi final spot against Cargin or Glenties when they meet Tyrone champions Errigal Ciaran on Sunday at Celtic Park.



While they may be favourites they will not be taking anything for granted. After all, their highly rated manager Malachy O’Rourke is a former Errigal Ciaran player!



Errigal Ciaran had to battle through a series of tough games to get their hands on the Tyrone title for an eighth time. They held off a late Carricknmore fightback to win by 2-11 to 1-12 in a thrilling decider at Omagh.

