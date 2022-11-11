Glen must be wary of attacking threat of Errigal Ciaran

Glen must be wary of attacking threat of Errigal Ciaran
Sport reporter

Reporter:

Sport reporter

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Friday 11 November 2022 14:36

DERRY senior football champions Glen will be favourites to claim an Ulster semi final spot against Cargin or Glenties when they meet Tyrone champions Errigal Ciaran on Sunday at Celtic Park.

While they may be favourites they will not be taking anything for granted. After all, their highly rated manager Malachy O’Rourke is a former Errigal Ciaran player!

Errigal Ciaran had to battle through a series of tough games to get their hands on the Tyrone title for an eighth time. They held off a late Carricknmore fightback to win by 2-11 to 1-12 in a thrilling decider at Omagh.

For the full story, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271