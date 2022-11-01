‘It’s been 10 long years’ - Harte delighted to ‘get over the line’

Tuesday 1 November 2022 15:17

Mark Harte didn’t think he would have to wait 10 years to see the O’Neill Cup returning to Dunmoyle.

As a player, he enjoyed frequent Senior Championship triumphs, and shared in the joy that helped shape a football-mad community.

Now, as joint manager along with Adrian O’Donnell, he has guided the club back to the pinnacle of Tyrone football.

Sunday’s thrilling victory over old rivals Carrickmore in a memorable final at O’Neills Healy Park ended years of heartbreak and restored Errigal to greatness.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our epaper.

