Stewartstown are double winners!

Stewartstown ........ 2-12

Aghaloo ................ 0-12

Stewartstown are celebrating the double after adding the Junior Championship title to their Division Three League success, lifting the Pat Darcy Cup with an impressive display at O’Neills Healy Park.

Goals from Shea O’Neill and Dan Lowe, along with six Gareth Devlin points, saw them get the better of Aghaloo to cap their season in style and set up an Ulster Club Championship campaign early next month.

Aghaloo battled all the way, and contributed generously to an entertaining decider, but were always cashing the game after conceding an early goal, and finished the with 13 men following late black and red cards.

Stewartstown midfielder Macauley Quinn insisted that the players were never going to settle for a League title when there was an opportunity to win a Championship as well.

“That was the aim all year, to go out there and win a Championship. We said we’re not going to stop now, we’re just going to keep going, game by game,” he said.

