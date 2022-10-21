‘We’ll be huge underdogs’ - Donnelly admits Aghaloo have tough task downing Stewartstown

Aghaloo manager Stephen Donnelly says his team will have to be at its very best to have any chance of getting the better of Stewartstown in Sunday’s LCC Group Junior Football Championship final.

To inflict defeat on the Harps for the first time in 2022 will require a season’s best performance from the O’Neill’s.

“We’ll be huge underdogs, we know that. Let’s face facts, Stewartstown are unbeaten all year, but we’ll give it a lash,” said Donnelly.

“We’ll have to play out of our skin to beat Stewartstown.



“The sobering thought is we’re in the bottom division in Tyrone, and we’re there for a reason. Our demographics will show that we’re never going to be winning Senior county titles, but we want to strive and do the best with what we have, and we hope that we’re doing that.

“But unless we win the Championship final, we’re stuck in Junior for another year.”

