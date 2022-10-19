Hurson opens up about abuse referees in GAA receive

Tyrone’s top referee Sean Hurson has spoken of the abuse that match officials are subjected to at some GAA games.



He was speaking as the GAA launched a new initiative calling for more respect for match officials.



The 'Give Respect, Get Respect' campaign was launched in the wake of a number of recent incidents in which referees have suffered both verbal and physical abuse.



A Respect the Referee Day held across the weekend of 22 and 23 October.



Hurson, who refereed this year’s All-Ireland final between Kerry and Galway, was back at Croke Park for the launch of the new respect campaign.



The Galbally clubman said he feels a cultural issue has developed, leading to some children feeling it is acceptable for abuse to be directed towards referees.

