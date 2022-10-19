Hurson opens up about abuse referees in GAA receive

Hurson opens up about abuse referees in GAA receive
Francis Mooney

Reporter:

Francis Mooney

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wednesday 19 October 2022 16:01

Tyrone’s top referee Sean Hurson has spoken of the abuse that match officials are subjected to at some GAA games.

He was speaking as the GAA launched a new initiative calling for more respect for match officials.

The 'Give Respect, Get Respect' campaign was launched in the wake of a number of recent incidents in which referees have suffered both verbal and physical abuse.

A Respect the Referee Day held across the weekend of 22 and 23 October.

Hurson, who refereed this year’s All-Ireland final between Kerry and Galway, was back at Croke Park for the launch of the new respect campaign.

The Galbally clubman said he feels a cultural issue has developed, leading to some children feeling it is acceptable for abuse to be directed towards referees.

For the full story, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271