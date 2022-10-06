Hargey attends sod cutting for new community hub at Dungannon Thomas Clarkes

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey attended the sod cutting for a new health and community hub at Thomas Clarkes Gaelic Football Club Dungannon.

The Department for Communities has provided almost £1million Neighbourhood Renewal Funding for the project.

Minister Hargey said: “I am delighted that my Department is in a position to provide Neighbourhood Renewal Funding of £973,000 for this important and much needed Health and Community Hub at Thomas Clarkes GFC Dungannon."

For the full story, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.