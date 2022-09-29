Clonoe’s experience sees them prevail

Clonoe ..... 0-23

Moortown ... 2-14

(after extra-time)

Clonoe dipped into their deep well of experience to safely negotiate their way through a gripping extra-time encounter at Edendork and set up a Tyrone SFC quarter-final tie against Donaghmore.



The sides were deadlocked on 2-10 to 0-16 at the end of normal time, but it was the O’Rahilly’s who found an extra gear down the added stretch to tag on the vital scores.



They recovered from a testing start, conceding an early goal, to lay on an exhibition of long range points scoring in the opening half, and despite a second Moortown goal, found a way to stay in the game, but needed a late Declan McClure equaliser to stay alive.



Connor McAliskey’s seven points tally made a massive contribution, while Danny McNulty came off the bench to score three vital scores.



“They put us under serious pressure, and we definitely expected that,” said Clonoe attacker McAliskey.

