Killyclogher book place in Division One League final

Killyclogher will face Trillick in the Tyrone Division One League final, thanks to their narrow wins over Errigal Ciaran and Carrickmore respectively in the semi-finals.

The quality of the series was maintained as it entered its knock-out phase, with both games producing entertaining and highly competitive contests.

Holders Carrickmore lost their title as they went down by four points at Donnelly Park, while Killyclogher maintained their impressive form with a narrow one point win over a fancied Errigal side at Ballinamullan.



Don't miss seven pages of all the GAA news in this week's Courier out now or go online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220914tyronecourier