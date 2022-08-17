Hampsey confident in Coalisland’s chances

Coalisland defender Padraig Hampsey has backed his side to grow stronger week by week and challenge for major honours this season.

The Fianna have recovered from a sluggish start to the season, and derby victory over Clonoe at the weekend lifted them to sixth place in the Division One table, and within reach of the play-offs.

“We’re starting to improve, but we’re just taking it game by game each week, and we have got a wee bit of momentum now,” said the Tyrone star.

