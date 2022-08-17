Hampsey confident in Coalisland’s chances

Hampsey confident in Coalisland’s chances
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Wednesday 17 August 2022 21:58

Coalisland defender Padraig Hampsey has backed his side to grow stronger week by week and challenge for major honours this season.

The Fianna have recovered from a sluggish start to the season, and derby victory over Clonoe at the weekend lifted them to sixth place in the Division One table, and within reach of the play-offs.

“We’re starting to improve, but we’re just taking it game by game each week, and we have got a wee bit of momentum now,” said the Tyrone star.

For the full story see this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271