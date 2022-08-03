Rafferty delighted with ‘most complete performance’

Dungannon manager Chris Rafferty hailed an eight points win at Carrickmore as his side’s best performance of the season to date.

The Clarke’s fired in three goals at Pairc Colmcille to knock the joint Division One leaders off top spot and continue their climb up the League table.

Their away performances in recent weeks have been impressive, with the 3-12 to 1-10 victory over Carmen coming hot on the heels of a superb comeback at Dunmoyle which saw them overturn a ten points deficit to draw with Carrickmore.

And as the Championship draws nearer, the county champions of 2020 are finding form at a timely stage of the season.

“That was probably our most complete performance of the year. We got goals at the right time, and goals win games. We’re very happy with that,” said Rafferty.

Paul Donaghy’s 1-7 haul went a long way towards securing the two points for a determined and hard-working Dungannon side.

