Sean Hurson to referee All-Ireland final
Tyrone’s Sean Hurson will referee the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final between Kerry and Galway on Sunday.

It’s the pinnacle in the career of any leading GAA official, and in Sean’s case, a deserved recognition of his standing in the game and of the levels of excellence he has attained.

Croke Park will be a heaving cauldron of partisan support, with a highly charged and electrifying atmosphere as the Kingdom and the Tribesmen do battle for the Sam Maguire Cup.

