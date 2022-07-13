‘We should have ripped into Galway’ - Gallagher

Derry manager Rory Gallagher has described Saturday’s All Ireland semi-final defeat at the hands of Galway as “devastating” - but admitted the better side won on the day.

Gallagher had guided Derry to a first Ulster title in 24 years and a first appearance in the last-four since 2004 but they fell short against the Connacht champions after their bright start fizzled out.

