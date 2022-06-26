Errigal Ciaran get league challenge going in earnest

Coalisland 0-13 Errigal Ciaran 3-13

Errigal Ciaran’s Division One League challenge is very much up and running following their second straight win, a highly impressive nine points defeat of Coalisland at Fr Peter Campbell Park.

A shaky start to the season saw the Dunmoyle club pick up just one point from their opening three games, but the outlook is now much brighter and they look a formidable force.

The return of seven county panellists to the Errigal Ciaran squad has transformed the team, and they have quality in every department, particularly the attacking division.

