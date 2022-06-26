Errigal Ciaran get league challenge going in earnest

Francis Mooney

Francis Mooney

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Coalisland 0-13 Errigal Ciaran 3-13

Errigal Ciaran’s Division One League challenge is very much up and running following their second straight win, a highly impressive nine points defeat of Coalisland at Fr Peter Campbell Park.

A shaky start to the season saw the Dunmoyle club pick up just one point from their opening three games, but the outlook is now much brighter and they look a formidable force.

The return of seven county panellists to the Errigal Ciaran squad has transformed the team, and they have quality in every department, particularly the attacking division.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper.

