Derry drawn to play Clare in All Ireland quarter-finals

DERRY will play Clare in the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland senior football championships.
The draw was made this morning on RTE, with the winners facing the victors in the tie between Galway and Armagh.
Exact dates and kick-off times for the tie are yet to be confirmed by the GAA, although the quarter finals will be played over the weekend of June 25-26.
It's expected further details will be announced this afternoon.
Full draw: Galway v Armagh, Kerry v Mayo, Cork v Dublin, Derry v Clare.
Semi-final draw: Galway/Armagh v Derry/Clare, Kerry/Mayo v Cork/Dublin.
Meanwhile, Derry minors will face Galway in the All Ireland semi-final after the westerners defeated Dublin at the weekend.
Kerry and Mayo meet in the other last four tie.
