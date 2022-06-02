Donnelly delighted with with his young stars

Tyrone manager Gerard Donnelly has taken two county Minor sides to Ulster titles, and after gong all the way to the All-Ireland final last year, he’s on course to get back to the big occasion and go all the way this time.

Donnelly beamed with pride in his young stars after they got the better of Derry in a superbly entertaining provincial final at Clones, where goals – two of them in each half – made all the difference.

