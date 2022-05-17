Coach Devlin hails ‘brilliant group of lads’

TYRONE manager Paul Devlin finally reached the promised land after many false dawns, as his brilliant U20 side claimed the All-Ireland title in style with a convincing win over Kildare at Carrick-on-Shannon.

After two semi-final defeats in the previous three years, the Red Hands marched on to the final, and they delivered a scintillating performance on the big occasion to bring a brilliant campaign to a triumphant conclusion.

“It’s a great day for Tyrone. They have worked so hard all year, and they have answered the questions on the field,” said Devlin.

“It’s a great occasion for the lads and their families. Money can’t buy that.”

