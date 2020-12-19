Holmes looking for perfect blend

BY FRANCIS MOONEY

COLLIE Holmes is looking for the perfect mix of youth and experience that will take Tyrone back to the top of gaelic football’s elite pile.

As a member of the new Red Hand management team, he has launched himself into the hunt for new talent that will help make the county great again.

Holmes joins the backroom team along with Joe McMahon and Peter Donnelly, with joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher at the helm.

“Every team needs a mix of experience and youth, and it’s about getting that blend. That’s really our first job getting up and running,” he said.

“It’s about trying to get closer to that top level.

“Stage one will be reassessing the squad, who is on the panel that we’re taking over from, and looking at how we can add to that.

“Hopefully with myself and Peter, with being involved in Academies, Development squads and Minors, looking at that generation of younger boys who were only children in 2003 and 2008.

“So it’s about adding to that strong core that’s already established.

“And then you’ll know what style of football you’re going to be playing, you’ll know what weapons you go to war with.”