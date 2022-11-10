Aaron Hughes appointed Irish FA Technical Director

Coagh native and former Northern Ireland captain Aaron Hughes has been appointed as Technical Director at the Irish Football Association.

As part of his new role Hughes will focus on the continuous improvement of elite football through the creation of a high performance culture in a wide-ranging role covering men’s and women’s football.

Hughes, who has just returned from Geneva, Switzerland, where he has concluded his UEFA MIP (Executive Master for International Players), a bespoke course run by European football’s governing body which upskills former international players in the administration and management of the game off the pitch, joined the Irish FA as Elite Football Development Consultant in 2021.

His new post sees him sitting on the organisation’s senior leadership team and helping to develop key performance football staff, including senior managers, pathway and academy managers as well as departments across the Irish FA Group.

“This is an exciting time for the Irish FA and I am eager to get started in playing a key role in all areas of our operation,” said Hughes via irishfa.com.