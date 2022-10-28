Civic award for Eagles footballers

The Eagles Special Olympics Club were honoured last week to be nominated and to receive a civic award from the Dungannon and Mid-Ulster District Council.

Nominated by local councillor Dan Kerr, the club's footballers were presented with a beautiful piece of crystal to mark the achievement of winning the Special Olympics Ulster Football Division One Championship for the second time.

At the glamour bash held at the Burnavon Cookstown, Council Chair Cora Cory presented the award to Eagles Club Captain Eamon Quinn on behalf of the team. Club Coaches Danny O’Hagan, Holly Sweeney, Kieran Quinn and Stevie Niell were also in attendance to represent the Eagles Club.

