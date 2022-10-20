‘Our target is promotion’ - Loughgall chairman

‘Our target is promotion’ - Loughgall chairman
Thursday 20 October 2022 16:02

Loughgall chairman Sam Nicholson is a man who wears his heart on his sleeve.

And speaking just ahead of Saturday's home date with Ballinamallard United he said, “Our target is promotion [to the Danske Bank Premiership] at the end of the season.”

Saturday's result won’t have dented his hopes: Loughgall won 3-0.

Spelling out the reasons for what he believes could be the achievement of what, in his opinion, is “an attainable target,” he said, “We believe that Dean [Smith] is a first-class manager who’s capable of taking us there.

“He has built a great squad and the spirit in the dressing room and on the training ground under him - around the whole place, in fact - really couldn’t be better.

