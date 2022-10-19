‘It’s sink or swim’ - Mayse has faith Swifts will turn season around

Dungannon Swifts midfielder Ryan Mayse has told the Tyrone Courier that he believes his side have what it takes to turn their fortunes around, despite losing nine of their opening 10 league games.



The most recent defeat to Carrick at the weekend saw manager Dean Shiels admit the team's confidence levels may have fallen, but Mayse believes if the team “stick together”, they will be able to start producing positive results.



“The league table doesn't lie,” says Mayse, who was sent off on Saturday.



“For any team sitting with one win out of ten, confidence isn't going to be high. So there's no point me lying saying things are going well, we're flying, everyone's happy, etc."

For the full story, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.