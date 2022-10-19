‘It’s sink or swim’ - Mayse has faith Swifts will turn season around

‘It’s sink or swim’ - Mayse has faith Swifts will turn season around
Josh Farrell

Reporter:

Josh Farrell

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wednesday 19 October 2022 15:58

Dungannon Swifts midfielder Ryan Mayse has told the Tyrone Courier that he believes his side have what it takes to turn their fortunes around, despite losing nine of their opening 10 league games.

The most recent defeat to Carrick at the weekend saw manager Dean Shiels admit the team's confidence levels may have fallen, but Mayse believes if the team “stick together”, they will be able to start producing positive results.

“The league table doesn't lie,” says Mayse, who was sent off on Saturday.

“For any team sitting with one win out of ten, confidence isn't going to be high. So there's no point me lying saying things are going well, we're flying, everyone's happy, etc."

For the full story, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271