Killymoon Rangers breeze into second round of Junior Cup

Irish Junior Cup

Killymoon Rangers .... 4

Lisnaskea Rovers ....... 0

Saturday afternoon saw Killymoon Rangers travel to the far corner of Northern Ireland to face Lisnaskea Rovers in the first round of the Irish Junior Cup.

Lisnaskea have history in this cup, in fact, they are former title winners, the Fermanagh team beat Enniskillen Rovers in an iconic final back in 2000 to lift the trophy for the first and only time.

They won that game 4-3 with a very late, extra time, winner. This triumph has been one of Lisnaskea's proudest club moments in their 135 year history.

