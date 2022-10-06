Killymoon Rangers breeze into second round of Junior Cup

Killymoon Rangers breeze into second round of Junior Cup
Sport reporter

Reporter:

Sport reporter

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Thursday 6 October 2022 14:29

Irish Junior Cup

Killymoon Rangers .... 4
Lisnaskea Rovers ....... 0

Saturday afternoon saw Killymoon Rangers travel to the far corner of Northern Ireland to face Lisnaskea Rovers in the first round of the Irish Junior Cup.

Lisnaskea have history in this cup, in fact, they are former title winners, the Fermanagh team beat Enniskillen Rovers in an iconic final back in 2000 to lift the trophy for the first and only time.

They won that game 4-3 with a very late, extra time, winner. This triumph has been one of Lisnaskea's proudest club moments in their 135 year history.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271