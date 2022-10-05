Newmills turn on the style at Stangmore

Newmills turn on the style at Stangmore
Sport reporter

Reporter:

Sport reporter

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wednesday 5 October 2022 9:13

Newmills progressed to the second round of the Bob Radcliffe Cup after overcoming Seapatrick at Stangmore Park on Tuesday past in their debut game in the competition.

The game started off even, with both teams not over committing early on in a cagey opening 15 minutes.

However, Newmills got an early opportunity to open the scoring when A. Farrell was brought down inside the area and a penalty was awarded.

Up stepped captain G. Smyton who smashed the ball past the Seapatrick goalkeeper to send Newmills into a 1-0 lead.

For the full story and photographs, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271