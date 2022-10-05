League Cup: Late drama as Dungannon Swifts advance to quarter-finals

Rhyss Campbell was at the double as Dungannon Swifts made it through to the quarter-final of the League Cup following a 2-1 win over Portadown on Tuesday night.

Jonah Mitchell's early strike looked to have consigned Dean Shiels' side to defeat at Stangmore Park, but there was to be incredibly late drama.

Campbell scrambled home the equaliser with virtually the last kick of normal time before the striker struck the decisive goal a minute into extra-time.

The Swifts made a slow start, with goalkeeper Declan Dunne forced into a good save to deny Alberto Balde. But Portadown opened the scoring from the resulting corner with Joseph Moore's cross met by Mitchell's half-volley.

Campbell had his first sight of goal just before half-time when he was fed by Ben Cushnie's cross but was brilliantly denied by goalkeeper Jethren Barr.

James Knowles shot narrowly wide as the Swifts upped the ante after the break, while Campbell had a penalty shout turned down.

Luke Wilson may have won it for the Ports but couldn't find the target with his free header.

As time ticked away, the hosts piled on the pressure and in added-time they got their reward. Ryan Mayse delivered a cross and Campbell slotted home.

They carried that momentum into extra-time when Campbell cut in from the left flank and his deflected shot flew past the goalkeeper.

DUNGANNON: Dunne, Coyle (McGee 63), Scott (Gallagher 86), C McGinty, Marron, Ruddy (Convie 86), Animasahun (Mayse 63), Knowles, Campbell, Cushnie (Walsh, 86) McCready (O’Connor, 105)



PORTADOWN: Barr, Tlou, Beverland, Upton, Jordan, Balde (Evans 77), Wilson (Teggart 90), Mashigo (Archer 58), Moore (Stedman 72), Mitchell, Tantale (Jenkins 72)