Swifts up and running ahead of Linfield clash

This Saturday, 1st October, Dungannon Swifts host Linfield at Stangmore Park.



The Swifts will be in high spirits after picking up their first points of the season on Friday night past against Portadown, climbing off the bottom of the table in the process.



Having weathered a turbulent start to the season, Dean Shiels will now be hoping to kickstart his side's campaign and start climbing the league table.



His first challenge however will not be easy as Dungannon try to carry some of their momentum into a game against the NIFL Premiership's reigning champions Linfield.



There may however be reason to be hopeful, as Linfield appear to be out of sorts so far this season, finding themselves in seventh place at this stage in the campaign, though a couple of games in hand could see them rise as high as fifth.



Speaking after last Friday's win, Shiels said he hopes his side will now be able to “play with freedom” going forward and while it may be naïve to expect a free flowing performance against a team like Linfield, regardless of current form, there may be no better time to face the Blues.



For full Swifts coverage, see this week's Courier or our epaper.