Swifts sign ex-Real Madrid midfielder
Friday 23 September 2022 9:48

Dungannon Swifts have signed former Real Madrid and Liverpool youth team player Gerardo Bruna.

The 31-year-old Argentine started his career at the Real Madrid before making the switch to Liverpool in 2007.

He ultimately spent four years at Anfield without making a first team appearance.

He went on to play for Blackpool, Huesca, Tranmere Rovers, Accrington Stanley and Ottawa Fury before finally moving to Ireland back in 2019.

