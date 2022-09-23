Swifts sign ex-Real Madrid midfielder

Dungannon Swifts have signed former Real Madrid and Liverpool youth team player Gerardo Bruna.



The 31-year-old Argentine started his career at the Real Madrid before making the switch to Liverpool in 2007.



He ultimately spent four years at Anfield without making a first team appearance.



He went on to play for Blackpool, Huesca, Tranmere Rovers, Accrington Stanley and Ottawa Fury before finally moving to Ireland back in 2019.



