Cookstown Youth triumphant in tough battle with Ballymoney

Cookstown Youth...... 1

Ballymoney United... 0

Cookstown Youth kept up their good start to the league with a tough 1-0 win at home to Ballymoney.

It was the away side that had more of the play in the 1st 15 minutes as the home team started slowly but they did not create many goal scoring chances and as the home side started to grow into the match it was Kieffer Scott that had the chance on 20 minutes but his shot was just over the bar.

On 25 minutes Lee Glasgow linked well with David Monaghan on the left and the tricky winger beat his man to put in a good cross that was headed just wide.

