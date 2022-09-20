Newmills make Irish Cup debut

Newmills made their debut in the Irish Cup on Saturday past against Belfast's high-flying side Willowbank.

It was a tough task for the home side but they put up a good fight, but found it tough creating clear cut chances. M. Burns came close to opening the scoring in an evenly contested opening 20 minutes but the away side's quality came through and they broke the deadlock, scoring in the 25 minute.

Newmills continued to battle hard but conceded two goals just before half-time leaving them with an uphill task going into the second period.

On the hour mark Willowbank made it four. The home side, determined not to give up, got their reward, R. McWhirter coming off the bench and got on the scoresheet with a well placed shot from inside the box. For the next 15 minutes Newmills continued to push and create openings, forcing the away goalkeeper into some fine saves.

In the last moments Willowbank added two more goals to finish the game 6-1 winners.

Newmills' next game comes in the Bob Radcliffe Cup when they take on Seapatrick at Stangmore Park under the lights on Tuesday 27th at 7.45pm.