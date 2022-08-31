Swifts hoping to pick up first points of the season this Friday

Josh Farrell

Reporter:

Josh Farrell

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wednesday 31 August 2022 12:10

Dungannon Swifts continue their NIFL Premiership campaign this Friday night against Coleraine.

The Bannsiders come into the game on the back of their first defeat of the season, while the Dungannon side are still searching for their first points of the season.

Coleraine have started the season in fine form, a 3-1 loss against Glenavon last Friday night the only loss on their otherwise spotless record, picking up three wins from their opening three games, including a particularly impressive opening day victory over Cliftonville.

