Cookstown's Jackie Burns signs for WSL club Reading FC

NORTHERN Ireland Women's goalkeeper Jackie Burns has signed for Reading in the Women's Super league.



Speaking recently to the Tyrone Courier, the Cookstown native stated her desire to play in England's WSL and now, having joined the Royals, she will have the opportunity to do just that.



Burns, 25, was one of Northern Ireland’s standout performers at Euro 2022, making a number of impressive saves in all three of N.I.'s games in Southampton against Norway, Austria and England.



