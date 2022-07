Tyrone's Junior team will meet Manchester United in the semi-finals of the SuperCup tomorrow (Thursday) evening at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

The young guns defeated IDA Bermuda 2-0 earlier this evening to set up the momentous clash with the English giants.

In total, the Juniors picked up seven points following the 1-1 draw with San Francisco Glens and a 1-0 over rivals Co Londonderry.