Ryan Donnelly - remember the name.

Dungannon Swifts' newest exciting prospect is attracting the attention of Premier League clubs and earlier this month, became the youngest-ever player to get capped by the Northern Ireland U19 team.

Keady boy Donnelly, 15, came off the bench to play the last 15 minutes of Northern Ireland's 6-0 win over Malta.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper.